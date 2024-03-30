Julie Smolyansky Sells 2,559 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $49,516.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,958,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 25th, Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LWAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

