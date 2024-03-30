Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 460,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,023,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

