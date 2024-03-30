Karen Detoro Sells 1,307 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $35,210.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,820.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Detoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00.

CNO opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

