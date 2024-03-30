Katherine Innes Ker Buys 8,100 Shares of Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Stock

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRADGet Free Report) insider Katherine Innes Ker purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,558 ($12,078.86).

SRAD opened at GBX 119 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32. The company has a market cap of £151.55 million, a P/E ratio of 991.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.97. Stelrad Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.92. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Stelrad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It provides steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular and column radiators; and electric, hybrid, and dual fuel radiators under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, Hudevad, and DL Radiators brands.

