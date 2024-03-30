Keith O’rear Sells 8,349 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

