Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $50.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
