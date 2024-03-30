Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $50.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

