KeyCorp Comments on First Solar, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.29 EPS.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of First Solar stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18.
In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,837. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
