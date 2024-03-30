KeyCorp Comments on First Solar, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.29 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,837. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.