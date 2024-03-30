Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.
A number of analysts have recently commented on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CLSA raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Kingsoft Cloud
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ KC opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.13. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.