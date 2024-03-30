Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CLSA raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KC opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.13. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

