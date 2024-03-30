Kingspan Group plc (KGSPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1902 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $94.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.