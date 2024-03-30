Kingspan Group plc (KGSPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1902 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $94.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.