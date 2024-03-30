Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

