Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.