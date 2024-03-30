Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRUS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $122.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 885.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $11,650,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,457 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

