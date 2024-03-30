Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $115.16 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $13,356,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $11,650,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

