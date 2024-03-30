Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.300–0.240 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of LE opened at $10.89 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 463,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

