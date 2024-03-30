Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$285.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.0 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.380 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lands’ End by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

