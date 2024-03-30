LanzaTech Global (LNZA) & Its Rivals Financial Review

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LanzaTech Global to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LanzaTech Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 403 932 1400 49 2.39

Valuation & Earnings

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.48%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 5.45%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$134.10 million -3.29 LanzaTech Global Competitors $4.12 billion $237,500.00 6.00

LanzaTech Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s competitors have a beta of -92.22, suggesting that their average share price is 9,322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 5.64% -379.13% -2.25%

Summary

LanzaTech Global competitors beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

