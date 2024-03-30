Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys 573 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

