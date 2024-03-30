Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.14. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

