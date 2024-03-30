Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,607.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 299,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 291,840 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 287,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,672,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

