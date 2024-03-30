Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 183,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $45.35 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

