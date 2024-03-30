Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,609 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 373,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $36.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

