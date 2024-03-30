Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

