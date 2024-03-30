Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 172,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.