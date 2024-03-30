Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.58.

A number of research firms have commented on LI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Li Auto by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 201,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $17,696,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.11. Li Auto has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $47.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

