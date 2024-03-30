Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

