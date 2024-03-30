LM Funding America (LMFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect LM Funding America to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LM Funding America Price Performance
Shares of LMFA stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.10. LM Funding America has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.36% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LM Funding America
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.