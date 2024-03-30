LM Funding America (LMFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect LM Funding America to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LM Funding America Price Performance

Shares of LMFA stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.10. LM Funding America has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.22.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.36% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.