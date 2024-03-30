Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 13,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $243,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,334,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,969,131.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $17.22 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LWAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

