Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LUG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.15.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$19.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.21. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.4275862 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. Company insiders own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

