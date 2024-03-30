Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from C$12.60 to C$16.40. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as C$13.84 and last traded at C$13.79, with a volume of 539486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.40.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.59.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8100183 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

