Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.16. 158,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 985,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYEL

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 180,486.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 761,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.