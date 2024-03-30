MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.42.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 17.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

