Maison Solutions Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 2nd (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maison Solutions had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Maison Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MSS opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maison Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maison Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maison Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

