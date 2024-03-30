Martin Green Purchases 563,937 Shares of Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI) Stock

Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLIGet Free Report) insider Martin Green purchased 563,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,406.61 ($8,108.90).

Martin Green also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Green acquired 444,480 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,334.08 ($6,100.71).
  • On Friday, March 1st, Martin Green acquired 400,000 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,200.00 ($6,013.07).

Oliver’s Real Food Stock Performance

Oliver’s Real Food Company Profile

Oliver's Real Food Limited operates quick service restaurants in Australia. The company offers nutrient dense meals through its restaurants and online. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in North Rocks, Australia.

