McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,821 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $41.28 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

