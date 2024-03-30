McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $67,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

MAA opened at $131.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

