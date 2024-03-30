McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $77,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 775 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.3 %

BMO stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.