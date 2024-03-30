McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $235.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.67 and a 200-day moving average of $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

