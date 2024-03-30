McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 289.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $190.36 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $191.15. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average is $149.01.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

