McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

