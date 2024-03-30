McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,900 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

