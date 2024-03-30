Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 204.88% from the stock’s current price.

Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

SHWZ stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

