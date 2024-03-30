Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 204.88% from the stock’s current price.
Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %
SHWZ stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.
About Medicine Man Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medicine Man Technologies
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.