MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.00.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEG Energy

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$31.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.41 and a 12 month high of C$31.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.03. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MEG Energy

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total value of C$1,044,126.72. In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. Also, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total value of C$1,044,126.72. Insiders have sold a total of 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.