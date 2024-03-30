Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) PT Raised to $6.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 177,030 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $428,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 63,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

