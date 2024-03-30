MGM China Holdings Limited (MCHVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on May 8th

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.
MGM China Stock Performance
MCHVY opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. MGM China has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $20.35.
About MGM China
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MGM China
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.