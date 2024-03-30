MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,822.23 and last traded at $1,839.00. 1,305,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,248,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,919.16.

Specifically, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $87,014,015. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 11.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,014.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

