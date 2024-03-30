MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 11.2% After Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1,645.52 and last traded at $1,704.56. 4,555,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 3,716,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,919.16.

Specifically, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $87,014,015. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,014.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

