MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1,822.23 and last traded at $1,839.00. 1,305,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,248,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,919.16.

Specifically, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,396 shares of company stock worth $87,014,015 in the last ninety days. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 11.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,014.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.