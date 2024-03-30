MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1,822.23 and last traded at $1,839.00. 1,305,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,248,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,919.16.
Specifically, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,396 shares of company stock worth $87,014,015 in the last ninety days. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.00.
MicroStrategy Trading Down 11.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,014.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.
Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
