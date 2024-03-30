MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.