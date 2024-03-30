Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after acquiring an additional 981,159 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

