Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.40. 2,164,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
